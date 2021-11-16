PHOTO GALLERY: Division 2 Volleyball Quarterfinals

BYRON CENTER — The state title run for the No. 6-ranked Niles volleyball team came to an end Tuesday night at the hands of the three-time defending state champions.

Top-ranked Grand Rapids Christian swept the Vikings 3-0 in the Division 2 Quarterfinals at Grand Rapids South Christian High School. The Eagles advance to the semifinals at the Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek Friday afternoon to face No. 2-ranked Pontiac Notre Dame Prep.

Grand Rapids Christian (39-3) defeated the Vikings (47-9) 25-18, 25-4 and 25-20.