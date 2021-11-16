Douglas Charles Mott, of Dowagiac

Aug. 24, 1954 — Nov. 4, 2021

Douglas Charles Mott, 67, of Dowagiac, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at his home in Dowagiac. He was born Aug, 24, 1954 in Dowagiac to Charles and Sarah (Lilly) Mott.

Services for Doug are currently private. A future memorial gathering will be announced at a later date. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkchapel.com.

Doug was a proud member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, as well as the VFW in Dowagiac. He enjoyed fishing, visiting yard sales, and bartering whenever he could. You could often find Doug spending time at various race tracks around the area.

Doug is survived by his daughter, Heidi Mott; sons, Ryan (Jessica) Mott, and Douglas Mott; his grandchildren, Alexis, Kairi, and Maddox; his siblings, Debbie (Larry) Tumbleson, Pam (Craig) Black, Linda (Larry) Smith, and Karen (Roger) Bower.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Scott Mott; and his parents.