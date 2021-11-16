Clifford Dean Cornelius, of Battle Creek

Dec. 22, 1956 — Nov. 13, 2021

Clifford Dean Cornelius, 64, of Battle Creek, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. Clifford was born Dec. 22, 1956, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Robert Schuyler and Lois Cornelius Skenadore.

Clifford is survived by his loving wife, Dawn Cornelius; children, Corey Robert Cornelius, Matthew Lee Cornelius, Lenita Michelle Cornelius, James Charles Cornelius, Anna Faye Cornelius, Tehatsi Joseph Cornelius and Tehalun Shaundee Cornelius; 19 grandchildren; siblings, Hanson Earl Skenadore, Jr., Sandra Schuyler, Connie Danforth and Yvonne Cornelius; Medicine brothers, Robert Brown, Ronald Hill and Ben Cannon; He was preceded in death by his parents; Robert Schuyler, Lois Cornelius Skenadore and Hanson Skenadore.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 1 p.m. on Monday Nov. 15, 2021, at Clark Chapel 405 Center St. Dowagiac with John Winchester, Steve Winchester, Jason Wesaw and Bob Brown officiating. Memorial contributions in Clifford’s name may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. Those wishing to share a memory of Clifford online may do so at clarkch.com.

Clifford’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Physician Assistant, Wendel Diggs and his staff at PACE; Nurse Melissa Brady and staff at Fresenius Kidney Care in Battle Creek; who all took great care of Clifford. The family would also like to give a special thank you to John Winchester, Steve Winchester, Jason Wesaw, Robert Brown and Kevin Daugherty for their assistance and support during this difficult time.