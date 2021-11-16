Christine Lena Locke, of Cassopolis

Aug. 9, 1938 — Nov. 13, 2021

Christine Lena Locke, 83, of Cassopolis, died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at home in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began Aug. 9, 1938, in Decatur, Michigan, the oldest of four children born to Jacob and Elsie van’t Zelfde. She married Roger Wayne Locke May 27,1961, in Kalamazoo, Michigan. After twenty-five years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 1986.

Christine spent a lifetime involved in education, including teaching in the Decatur Schools for forty-three years, beginning in a one room schoolhouse. She served on the Cassopolis Public School Board for more than twenty years, several as President. Christine was a Cassopolis Band Booster, FFA Alumni, and 4-H leader. She was an avid knitter and crocheter (every grandchild had baby blankets and a sweater of their choosing). She traveled extensively, not only in the United States, but also to China, Holland, and Denmark.

Christine will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two sons, Gary (Victoria) Locke of Decatur, Jeffrey (Valerie) Locke of Cassopolis; five grandchildren, Amie (Jill Braford) Locke of Cassopolis, Heather (Devin) Hollenbeck of Cassopolis, Amanda (Dean) Hattery of Peru, Indiana, Matthew (Cali) Locke of Cassopolis, Jayna Locke of Cassopolis; five great grandchildren, Mason Locke, Emma Hollenbeck, Eli Hollenbeck, Kenna Hollenbeck, Cora Hattery; two sisters, Anna Stryd of Portage, Michigan, Linda (Paul) DeVries of Kalamazoo; one sister-in-law, Jacqueline van’t Zelfde; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Dennis van’t Zelfde; and one brother-in-law, Jack Stryd.

Family and friends will gather Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, from 4 until 7 p.m. in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home, with the Reverend Bill Bruneau officiating.

Mrs. Locke will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in Young’s Prairie Cemetery in Penn Township, Michigan.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Christine be made to Cass County Cancer Service, Post Office Box 676, Edwardsburg, Michigan 49112, or Penn Friends Community Church, 19107 Quaker Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

