Buchanan churches to host Christmas carol event

BUCHANAN — A group of area churches will come together next month to ring in the holiday season.

The Buchanan Area Ministerial Association will host its 44th annual Community Christmas Carol Sing at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Faith United Methodist Church, 728 N. Detroit St., Buchanan.

For the event, representatives from thirteen local churches will be participating in this annual event to spread ministry and music. The event is free and open to the public.

In order to help control the spread of COVID 19, the wearing of masks is strongly encouraged. There is no admission fee to the Buchanan Area Ministerial Association Community Christmas Carol Sing, however, a free-will offering will be accepted at the door upon entry or departure.