League of Women Voters to host virtual immigration discussion

The League of Women Voters of Berrien and Cass Counties has announced plans to host a presentation and public information session on a variety of important and topical immigration issues.

“Current Issues in Immigration” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 by immigration expert Betsy Lozoff, MD, of St. Joseph. Included in the League’s program will be whether to allow seasonal and agricultural workers to apply for, secure, or renew a driver’s license; how to obtain a photo identification card; and the latest on immigrant voting rights, regardless of immigration status.

This is a virtual event the League will present via Zoom. Citizens wishing to watch the forum can visit the League’s website at lwvbcc.org in order to get link information for watching the forum.

Lozoff, who recently retired as a pediatric researcher at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, is the leader of the locally-based, non-partisan, Berrien Immigrant Solidarity Network. Its mission is to build immigrant-friendly communities in Berrien County and show solidarity with local immigrants.

“Our members are people of goodwill who share a belief that the common good is best served by creating an environment in Berrien County that welcomes immigrants and supports these valued members of our community,” Lozoff said.