Daily Data: Sunday, Nov. 14
Published 10:31 am Sunday, November 14, 2021
CROSS COUNTRY
NJCAA Division II Men’s National Championships
At Richmond Virginia
Team scores (Top 25)
Cowley College 82, Daytona State College 102, Heartland Community College 115, Mesa Community College 130, Lansing Community College 135, Carl Sandburg College 184, Grand Rapids Community College 193, Paradise Valley 286, Lake Sumter State College 313, North Iowa Area Community College 321, NorthWest Arkansas Community College 327, Moraine Valley Community College 363, St. Clair County Community College 375, Hawkeye Community College 377, Wallace State 390, Southeast Community College 451, FSCJ 478, Tallahassee Community College 493, Metropolitan Community College 501, Oakland Community College 574, Kaskaskie College 588, Southwestern Michigan College 600, Marion Military Institute 637, State Fair Community College 639
Overall Winner
Adrian Diaz-Lopez, Cowley College – 24:52
SMC Finishers
- Alec Saylor 28:57, 118. Kelsey Brown 29:18, 119. Ethan Saylor 29:20, 148. Levi Hall 30:05, 152. Robert Ward 30:20, 156. Alex Blanton 30:31, 168. William Westphal 30:53
NJCAA Division II Women’s National Championships
At Richmond Virginia
Team scores (Top 25)
Lansing Community College 78, Heartland Community College 94, Mesa Community College 107, Cowley College 132, Wallace State 141, Allen Community College 167, Grand Rapids Community College 173, Pasco-Hernando State College 301, St. Clair County Community College 328, Daytona State College 347, Florida Gateway College 350, UA Rich Mountain 351, Hawkeye Community College 390, South Florida State College 394, Kaskaskia College 405, North Iowa Community College 412, Moraine Valley Community College 448, Des Moines Area 460, Metropolitan Community College 474, Lake Sumter State College 481, Southeastern Community College 489, Carl Sandburg College 516, Southwestern Michigan College 537, FSCJ 540, Walters State Community College 589
Overall Winner
Sarah Bertry, North Iowa CC – 18:21
SMC Finishers
- Ava Hart 21:43. 96. Bailee Shambaugh 21:50, 140. Coralynn Hellennthal 23:13, 141. Vanessa Crisenbery 23:16, 189. Raegan Del Guanto 27:11, 193, Abby Lee 28:46
FOOTBALL
MHSAA Playoffs
Division 2 Semifinal Pairings
St. Joseph (8-4) vs. DeWitt (11-1) at Jenison – 1 p.m., Saturday
Mason (10-2) vs. Detroit Martin Luther King (11-1) at Wayne Memorial Stadium, 1 p.m., Saturday
Division 4
Edwardsburg (12-0) vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian (12-0) at Portage Northern, 1 p.m. Saturday
Freeland (11-1) vs. Chelsea (12-0) at Lapeer, 1 p.m., Saturday
Division 7
Pewamo-Westphalia (12-0) vs. Traverse City St. Francis (12-0) at Cedar Springs, 1 p.m., Saturday
Lawton (12-0) vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (11-1) at Battle Creek Harper Creek, 1 p.m., Saturday