PHOTO STORY: DUHS students host senior citizen luncheon

DOWAGIAC – About 50 local senior citizens showed up for a free chili luncheon at Dowagiac Union High School on Thursday.

Students in Andy Kruger’s culinary arts class greeted, cooked for, served and cleaned up after senior citizens in the foyer of the high school gymnasium, 701 W. Prairie Ronde St., as part of a long-held tradition at the school. The lunch consisted of beef chili in a bread bowl, a salad and pumpkin bread for dessert.

“It’s fun seeing the students interact with the senior citizens, our community members,” said Kruger, who has been teaching the culinary arts class and hosting the event for about eight years. “I always tell them, ‘These older community members have already paid their dues. They’ve gone through a lot of the things you haven’t begun yet.’”

There were 28 student volunteers during the event handling duties from assembling salads and filling bread bowls to holding the door for guests as they entered and left.

“Everybody did a nice job,” said Kruger, whose classes are continuing a school tradition started about 20 years ago by former Dowagiac teacher Linda O’Keefe.

Several current teachers and school staff also were on hand to enjoy some lunch.