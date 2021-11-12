PHOTO GALLERY: Edwardsburg wins second straight Division 4 Regional crown

EDWARDSBURG — For the seventh time in the past 10 seasons, the Edwardsburg Eddies are a regional champion.

Edwardsburg captured its second consecutive Division 4 Regional title with a 28-14 win over Grand Rapids South Christian at Leo Hoffman Field Friday night.

The Eddies (12-0) defeated South Christian 47-7 in January of this year.

Edwardsburg ran for 340 yards, while holding the Sailors to 201 yards of total offense. Andrew Colvin, who replaced the injured Jacob Walker in the first quarter, led the Eddies with 96 yards on 11 carries and a pair of touchdowns. Logan McColley and Jacob Pegura had the other two Eddies touchdowns.