NJCAA Cross Country Championships on NJCAA Network

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the 2021-22 NJCAA fall championship season transitions to the end, all postseason action for men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, and Division I and Division II men’s and women’s cross country will be aired live on the NJCAA Network.

All games and races for the duration of each national tournament will be broadcast on the association’s home for digital content to showcase the achievements of each participating student-athlete and member college.

New for the 2021-22 academic year is the NJCAA Network mobile app available on all Apple and Android devices. The NJCAA Network app was developed in partnership with PrestoSports, the official website, streaming, statistics, and Camps Management Software Provider of the NJCAA, and allows viewers to watch all NJCAA championship action directly from their mobile device, follow along with their favorite teams, and gain access to behind-the-scenes content.

The NJCAA Network is also available to view by visiting njcaa.org/network as well as on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Android TV streaming platforms.

The upcoming national championships will be just the second time like-events have aired live on the NJCAA Network. April 2021 will be the inaugural rollout of national championships on the platform. The NJCAA Network will give fans access to view multiple live events simultaneously.

Viewing of the NJCAA Division I and NJCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships, set to take place Saturday at Pole Green Park in Richmond, Virginia, will be free of charge via the NJCAA Network.

Here is the schedule: