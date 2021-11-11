Niles native opens high-end auto detail business

NILES — A new auto business is taking vehicle detailing to the next level.

Jason Joseph, owner and operator of LUXE AutoSpa, 2220 S. 11th St., is happy to provide what he describes as Niles’ only high-end specialist in both paint correction — the process of removing imperfections in the surface of the paint — and ceramic coating — a chemical solution applied to the exterior of a vehicle to protect it from external damage.

LUXE AutoSpa also offers wheels-off detailing services and more.

“I’m excited to start this journey,” he said. “I plan on putting out a high-quality, detailed product that people in the area aren’t used to.”

Cars have long been a passion of Joseph’s. A Niles High School graduate, Joseph moved to Chicago in 2008 and earned a Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology degree from Lincoln Tech in 2010.

With more than 12 years of industry experience under his belt, Joseph has conducted refinishing work on sports cars, vintage cars, boats, planes, jet skis and more.

“When I first got my car, I loved detailing and cleaning,” he said. “I knew going back to school was something that I wanted to do. I’ve been hustling and honing my skills ever since.”

Joseph moved back to Niles in 2014. After spending the past five years working at an auto detail facility in Osceola, he felt the time was right to spread his wings and set up shop in his hometown.

“After helping build up their shop, I decided I wanted to be on my own and wanted to be in Niles,” he said. “I took a leap of faith and here I am.”

LUXE AutoSpa opened its doors for the first time on Monday, Nov. 1. According to Joseph, he is booked out the rest of the year and has begun booking into January.

“So far, the community response has been good,” he said. “I think it will be a good thing for the community. Once more people learn about the business and what I’m doing, it will continue to grow.”

Joseph believes his service and attention to detail set him apart from other car wash and detailing businesses in the area.

“Most of the cars that I work on are two to three-day jobs,” he said. “I treat them like projects. I’m really honing in on the car and making sure that everything’s perfect.”

Readers interested in Joseph’s services can contact LUXE AutoSpa through its Facebook page or call (630) 903-8945.