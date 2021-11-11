July 23, 1925 — Nov. 8, 2021

Marguerite Ann Thompson (nee Fenlon) 96, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Marguerite made her home at Sister Lakes, Dowagiac Michigan with her late husband of 72 years, Earl G. Thompson (1920-2020). After extended illness, she passed away at St. Benedict Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Niles, Illinois.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 51841 Leach Road, Dowagiac, with Fr. Russel Homic officiating. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Marguerite’s name may be made to Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at clarkch.com.

Marguerite was born July 23, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois to William J. and Dorothy (Theis) Fenlon. On Oct. 9, 1948, she married the love of her life, Earl G. Thompson. She accomplished much in her life and inspired many with her works of art and her tireless efforts working for the betterment of others as a Registered Art Therapist.

Marguerite is survived by her sons, James J. Thompson, Joseph M. Thompson, William J. Thompson, and Michael P. Thompson (Debra); grandchildren, Erin N. (Andrew) Smid and KellyAnne T. (Ryan) Feichter; great-grandchildren, Tyghe Gage Smid, Cole Aspen Smid, Lincoln Elizabeth Feichter and Madison Grace Feichter; sister-in-law Veronica Ferrick, and many wonderful nieces, nephews and lifelong friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Dorothy Fenlon; beloved Aunt Margaret Harris, and devoted husband Earl G. Thompson.