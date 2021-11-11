Edwardsburg students announced as Patriot’s Pen winners

EDWARDSBURG — The V.F.W. Auxiliary, 2284 Branch of Edwardsburg, has announced the winners of this year’s Patriot’s Pen essay. This year’s theme was “How Can I Be A Good American?”

The following students in both seventh and eighth grade were selected as winners:

Third place: Isabella King

Second place: Alaina Lindgren

First place: Jordyn Stuck and Sophiah Kuntz

The first place essays have advanced to the district level.