Lake Michigan College celebrates International Education Week

BENTON HARBOR — Next week, Lake Michigan College’s Internationalization Committee will celebrate International Education Week with a series of free events for students, faculty, staff and the community Monday, Nov. 15 through Friday, Nov. 19 at LMC’s Benton Harbor Campus.

The public is invited to hear personal stories of immigration and explore art, film, music and food from around the world.

Scheduled of events:

“Our Mission of Diversity” Collaborative Art Installation

Monday, Nov. 15 to Friday, Nov. 19; Main Building

“A Journey from There to Here: Stories of Immigration and Community” International Speaker Panel

Noon, Tuesday, Nov.16; Hawk’s Nest, Main Building

Global Community and International Student Celebration

6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 17; Hawk’s Nest, Main Building

“Amélie” International Film Screening

6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 18; Room D105, Fettig Hall, Main Building

Participants at each event can enter a raffle for a chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card. A winner will be drawn after each event. To enter, scan a QR code and complete a brief survey. Winners must be in attendance. Entries are limited to one per person per event.

Those unable to attend an event or want to learn more will have a chance to before, during and following International Education Week, travel the world from the comfort of your own home by visiting LMC’s Interactive International Map via Padlet. Participants can delve into cultural icons such as the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain, watch Thai Ballet’s “Prelude Dance of the Royal Khon” performance, and try their hand at making chocolate mousse from France with instructional videos courtesy of LMC culinary students. There are several other museums to explore (look for the green pins), performances to enjoy (blue pins), and recipes to savor (pink pins). Participants will also find this year’s schedule of events, colleague presentations (orange pin), and information about LMC’s study abroad program in Salamanca, Spain (purple pin).

For more information, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/internationalweek or contact LMC’s Social Sciences, Humanities and Education Department Chair Amy Scrima at (269) 927-8777 or ascrima@lakemichigancollege.edu.