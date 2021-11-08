Ruth Ann Burkett, of Cassopolis

Oct. 12, 1935 — Nov. 5, 2021

Ruth Ann Burkett, 86, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began Oct. 12, 1935, in Cass County, Michigan, the older of two daughters born to Reginald and Ruth Sloan. She married Robert Eugene Burkett June 30, 1956, in South Bend, Indiana.

Ruth Ann loved showing her draft horses and she loved camping. She and her friends would gather at McDonalds or Crystal Flash. Ruth loved to be on the go all the time and enjoyed eating out on the weekend. She was a regular in Shipshewana, Indiana.

Ruth Ann will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert Burkett, of Cassopolis; three sons, Reginald Mesko, of Eau Claire, Robert A. (Kim) Burkett, of Cassopolis, Rick (Tammy) Burkett, of Fair Oaks, Indiana; six grandchildren, Ashley Mesko, Brooks Mesko, Bryan Burkett, Brandy Burkett, Justin Burkett, Matthew Williams; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Nancy Beckwith.

Family and friends will gather Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, from 2 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

Mrs. Burkett’s remains will be laid to rest in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis, Michigan.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Ruth Ann be made to Cass County Council on Aging, Post Office Box 5, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.