Robert Carmichael, of Benton Harbor

March 29, 1934 — Nov. 4, 2021

Robert Eugene “Bob” Carmichael, 87, of Benton Harbor, died peacefully Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

His life began March 29, 1934, in Pratt, Kansas, one of nine children born to Roy and Ruth Carmichael. He married Emily Oct. 24, 2008, in Watervliet, Michigan. After 11 years of marriage, she preceded him in death on May 12, 2019.

Bob played guitar and loved music, especially country and bluegrass. He enjoyed fishing. He like to make people laugh and was a big jokester.

Bob will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by three daughters, Patti Huntsman, of Middletown, Lois (Mike) Johnson, of Niles, Robin (Carl) Archer, of Georgia; one son, Allen (Karen) Carmichael, of Niles; seven grandchildren, Tasha (Damyon) Carter, of Benton Harbor, Linda Ferris, of Niles, Duane (Nicole) Blassingame, of Middletown, Ohio, Rosie (Rick) Ferral, of Buchanan, Raymond Michael Johnson, of Niles, Elizabeth Carmichael, of Niles, Amanda (Nick) Grzybowski, of Georgia, 19 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Lou, Jerri, Nori; one brother, Jack; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Bob was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Maxine, Betty, Zelda; and one brother, Jim.

The family will observe a private remembrance at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date and time, to be announced.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.