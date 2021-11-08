Niles man injured in Howard Township crash

HOWARD TOWNSHIP — A Niles man was injured Friday in a Howard Township crash, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that at 11:40 p.m. Friday his office was called to investigate a personal injury crash near the intersection of M-51 and Warren Road in Howard Township.

Investigation shows that Evan O’Malley, 20, of Niles, was traveling south on M-51, when his vehicle left the roadway, struck a guardrail and landed on its side. O’Malley was extricated from his vehicle by Howard Township Fire Department. He was then transported to Lakeland Niles Hospital for injuries sustained during the accident.

Seatbelts were worn, and alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, deputies said.

Assisting in this crash were Howard Township Fire, SMCAS and Michigan State Police.