Judith Brown, of Niles

July 11, 1941 — Oct. 29, 2021

Judith “Judy” Long Brown, 80, of Niles, Michigan passed away Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in her home.

She was born July 11, 1941, to the late Lowell E. Long and Carrie J. (Shewmaker) Long in Rochester, Indiana.

After graduating from Lyons Township High School in WesternSprings, Illinois, she earned her bachelor’s degree at Butler University and her master’s degree in Early Childhood Education at Western Michigan University.

On Dec. 21, 1968, she married the love of her life George Brown, Jr. in LaGrange, Illi

nois. To that union a son, George “Gib” was born.

Judy loved teaching kindergarteners for 22 years in the Niles Public Schools, after initial teaching in Indiana and Illinois. She retired in 2008.

Judy also believed in giving back to the community. She was a charter member of the Niles/Southwestern Michigan Kiwanis Club and had been an active member of several other service clubs, including the U.S Power Squadron, Niles Service League, Niles Garden Club, Buchanan Garden Club, and Herb Society of Michiana. She volunteered her gardening services at Fernwood Botanical Garden and her caring with Meals on Wheels. She served as deacon of the First Presbyterian Church of Niles. When she had a free moment, she would often fill it with gardening, sailing, playing games and traveling to Africa, Europe and Asia to spend time with family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, George Brown, Jr.

Judy is survived by, her son, George “Gib” Brown, and daughter-in-law, Meg Riggs, of China, Maine, granddaughters Ada and Gaelle, her grandpup Eco, and so many close friends she called family.

The funeral service will be private in respect of COVID-19. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Niles in the summer 2022.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution may do so to the Kiwanis Club of Niles/Southwestern Michigan or to the Fernwood Botanical Garden.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

Judy believed in giving back to the community that she loved. Her presence will be terribly missed.