Buchanan finishes 22nd at Division 3 state finals

BROOKLYN — The Buchanan girls cross country team finished 22nd overall at the Michigan High School Athletic Association Cross Country Finals at Michigan International Speedway Saturday.

Hart won the Division 3 girls championship with 143 points, while Kent City was second with 179 and Traverse City St. Francis third with 182. Bridgman finished 18th with 440 points. Buchanan finished with 517 points.

Ithaca’s Lani Bloom was the individual Division 3 champion with a time of 17:29.

Freshman Madeline Young led Buchanan with a 58th place finish and a time of 20:17. Freshman Emma Miller finished 96th with a time of 20:52, while Eleanor Young, a sophomore, finished 118th with a time of 21:05.

Rounding out the finishers for the Bucks were sophomore Sydney Greaves (22:56), freshman Caitlyn Horvath (23:56), senior Joy Kaltenbach (24:02) and sophomore Alyvia Baker (24:08).

Buchanan senior Walker Barz finished 127th in the Division 3 boys race with a time of 17:59.

Division 2

The Wolverine Conference fared well in the Division 2 finals as Otsego won its first boys championship, giving the league its fifth state title.

The Bulldogs join Gull Lake (1998), South Haven (1992), Vicksburg (1963) and Portage (1956). Sturgis, now a member of the Wolverine Conference, won the state championship in 1975.

Niles sophomore Aiden Krueger finished 229th overall with a time of 18:26.

The Otsego girls cross country team finished fifth. East Grand Rapids was the team champion with a score of 66 points. Grand Rapids Christian was second with 99 points and Petosky third with 136 points.

Division 4

Cassopolis’ Lauren Anderson, who was competing in her fourth state finals, finished 57th with a time of 21:11.

In the boys race, the Rangers’ Jaren Waldschmidt placed 190th with a time of 19:59.