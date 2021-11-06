Edwardsburg wins sixth consecutive district championship

EDWARDSBURG — Like a well-oiled machine, the Edwardsburg Eddies rolled to their sixth straight district championship at Leo Hoffman Field Friday night.

The Eddies, who are now 11-0 on the year, rolled to a 50-0 win over Wolverine Conference foe Three Rivers and a spot in the Division 4 Regional title game Friday night at home against Grand Rapids South Christian.

It was the second meeting between Edwardsburg and Three Rivers. The Eddies blanked the Wildcats 55-0 in Week 2 of the regular season. Statistically, not much changed from the first meeting to the district championship game.

Friday night, Edwardsburg finished the night with 448 yards of total offense compared to 449 in the first meeting in September. The Eddies rushed 391 yards, which was one less yard than the regular-season meeting. Edwardsburg threw for 57 yards in both meetings.

Three Rivers, meanwhile, had 87 yards of total offense Friday night compared to 93 yards in the first meeting. The Wildcats (6-5) ran for five fewer yards (56-61) in the second meeting and threw for one additional yard (32-31).

Another thing that did not change was that Three Rivers has not figured out how to stop Logan McColley.

McColley ran for 141 yards on eight carries and scored a pair of touchdowns — 53 and 5 yards. He also caught a 57-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Pegura to complete the first-half scoring and give the Eddies a running clock to start the second half.

McColley had 126 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the first game — 57 and 5 yards. McColley also scored the first touchdown in both contests.

McColley and Isaiyah Swartz staked Edwardsburg to a 15-0 lead after one quarter. Swartz scored on a 13-yard run. McColley’s second-quarter touchdowns sandwiched Pegura’s 1-yard run as the Eddies upped their lead to 36-0 at halftime.

Edwardsburg scored a touchdown in both the third and fourth quarters. Patrick Szlanfucht and Colton Strawderman both punched the ball into the end zone from the 1-yard line. Trevor Houseworth was perfect on all six of his extra-point kicks. Edwardsburg went for two points after its first touchdown after Three Rivers jumped offsides.

Swartz finished the night with 66 yards, while Jacob Walker added 54 yards.

As good as the Edwardsburg offense was, the Eddies were equally impressive on defense.

Three Rivers only crossed midfield one time, just before halftime, but gave the ball back to Edwardsburg with enough time to score.

A.J. Obren led the Eddies’ defensive with 4.5 tackles and a sack, Jacob Edwards had 3.5 tackles and a sack, while Conner Ostrander and Andrew Colvin both had 2.5 tackles.

EDWARDSBURG 50, THREE RIVERS 0

At Edwardsburg

Three Rivers 0 0 0 0 – 0

Edwardsburg 15 21 7 7 – 50

ED – Logan McColley 53 run (McColley run)

ED – Isaiyah Swartz 13 run (Trevor Houseworth kick)

ED – McColley 5 run (Houseworth kick)

ED – Jacob Pegura 1 run (Houseworth kick)

ED – McColley 57 pass from Pegura (Houseworth kick)

ED – Patrick Szlanfucht 1 run (Houseworth kick)

ED – Colton Strawderman 1 run (Houseworth kick)

Varsity records: Three Rivers 6-5, Edwardsburg 11-0