Niles teen injured in Pokagon Township crash

Published 1:55 pm Friday, November 5, 2021

By Staff Report

POKAGON TOWNSHIP — A Niles teen was transported to the hospital following a Pokagon Township crash Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that at 8 a.m. Friday, deputies of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of a personal injury traffic crash just north of Peavine Street on M-51 in Pokagon Township.

Initial investigation shows that a Nissan driven by Paris Higgs, 19, of Niles, rear-ended the back of a Crystal Flash Semi tractor-trailer, driven by Ricky Doorlag, of Lawton. The semi had been stopped on M- 51 due to traffic in front of him when the Nissan failed to stop and collided with the rear end of the semi-trailer.

Higgs was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Doorlag was not injured.

The crash is being further investigated, but alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this crash, according to deputies.

Assisting agencies: Pokagon Fire Department, PrideCare Ambulance, Dowagiac Police Department and Pokagon Band Tribal Police.

More News

‘Bring Lucy Home’: Niles native seeking funds to transport pet home from Haiti

Dowagiac man given probation in drug possession, drunk driving case

Niles dealership raising money for Berrien County Cancer Service

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Another perspective

Print Article