Niles dealership raising money for Berrien County Cancer Service

NILES — Christmas is more than a month away, but that has not stopped Katelyn Robbins from providing the gift of giving to the community.

Robbins, business development manager with the Campbell Ford Lincoln dealership in Niles, has led the company’s mission to raise $10,000 for the Berrien County Cancer Service.

“We decorated our entire showroom,” Robbins said. “We have balloons that hang from the ceiling. We like to do things for the community.”

Throughout the month of October, Campbell Ford Lincoln pledged to donate $100 for every vehicle sold. According to Robbins, the dealership sold 93 vehicles in October, raising $9,300 in donations toward their BCCS goal.

This is the second year the dealership has raised funds for the organization. Last year, Campbell Ford Lincoln raised $12,360.

“We’re really close, now,” Robbins said. “I’m thankful for the customers that purchased vehicles. I wanted the donations to be local and stay in the

community.”

Helping the BCCS is not the only way the dealership is giving back this season. The dealership is again collecting canned food at its location for the Niles Salvation Army, as well as new, unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots program. Last year’s event yielded a full Ford F-150 truck bed of donations.

“Community work and service work have been important to me,” she said.

Founded in 1948, BCCS is an oncology nursing service that provides care for cancer patients in the comfort of their own home free of cost. The organization also offers patients medical equipment and supplies, including nutritional supplements, wound management supplies, incontinence products, wigs, turbans and special products for area cancer

patients.

In addition, BCCS also hosts support groups for education and emotional support as well as an art program for children and families impacted by cancer.

The services provided by BCCS hit close to home for Robbins, whose mother was diagnosed with breast cancer and is now in remission.

“It’s something that I’ve gone through that is a tough thing for a lot of people,” she said. “I love the girls at BCCS. What they do is truly amazing.”

October may be over, but Robbins is still aiming for $10,000 when the dealership presents the check to BCCS. After making a post in Niles Facebook groups asking for donations, Robbins said several business owners and community members have reached out asking how to donate.

“I’ve been blown away by the response from the community,” she said. “We’re really close now, and every bit helps.”

Community members and businesses looking to donate can visit the dealership in person at 2801 S. 11th St. or via Venmo @RobbinsKatelyn specifying the donation to BCCS.