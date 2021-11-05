Ladies Library Association to host used book sale at Dowagiac library

DOWAGIAC – A local organization is asking for residents to dust off their old books to help support the local library.

The Ladies Library Association of Dowagiac is hosting a used book sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 15 in the community room at the Dowagiac District Library, 211 Commercial St..

The association, which was started in the 1800s as a way to help the local library, generally has two book sales per year, according to organizer Christine VanHusan. She said between the library construction and COVID, they have not had the opportunity to have a sale in some time.

“We’re trying to get back into it,” said VanHusan, adding that they have not received as many books as in the past. “People were used to donating books, but they’re not anymore.”

The Ladies Library association has a long history of helping the library, including raising the money to purchase items the library cannot afford. Most recently, the organization purchased the children’s nook for the newly-renovated library. The nook is located on the second floor in the children’s section, and was dedicated to the group during a ceremony this May.

“The new library is really nice,” VanHusan said. “We have a place to store our books downstairs where before it was really kind of hard to find a place to store them, so the setup is really nice now that the new building is there.”

The sale Friday and Saturday will be in conjunction with the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce Open House Weekend happening throughout the downtown. “It feels really good to be back doing this,” VanHusan said. “I am really excited about doing it again, and hope to be able to start doing two a year again.”

The group will not be accepting magazines or Reader’s Digest books, as they have in the past. Proceeds from the sale will go toward buying library supplies.

VanHusan said anyone who wished to donate can come drop off books in the community room at the library prior to the sale.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, the Open House Weekend also will feature a meet-and-greet with an Old World Santa, a life-size snow globe, holiday pet photos at Bow Wow Bakery and Bath, a Toys for Tots donation site, a marching band performance and more.