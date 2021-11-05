Cass County COA to host Veterans Day lunch

CASS COUNTY — Veterans Day is right around the corner, and two area organizations have partnered to show their gratitude to Cass County veterans and recognize the sacrifices they have made.

The Cass County Council on Aging will host its annual Veterans Day Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at both its Cassopolis Lowe Center, 60525 Decatur Road, Cassopolis, and its Dowagiac Front Street Crossing, 227 S. Front St., Dowagiac, locations. During the event, the COA will provide a free meal to U.S. veterans and their spouses. Also at the Cassopolis location, the Cassopolis Veterans of Foreign Wars post will host a flag pole ceremony prior to the meal.

“We are providing a free hot meal lunch to every veteran and their spouse who comes in,” said Kelli Casey, COA director of community development. “They can either dine-in or take it to go.

Casey said the COA has been hosting a Veterans Day Meal for many years. This year marks the second that the lunch has been sponsored by Starks Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

“We are really happy to partner with Starks for this,” Casey said.

For many, the COA Veterans Day meal has become an annual tradition that they look forward to, Casey said. For the COA’s part, Casey said the meal is a way for the organization’s staff and volunteers to say “thank you” to area veterans.

‘’I think it nice for the COA to offer our local veterans a free meal in support of the service they have paid to our country and just let them know how much we appreciate their sacrifice,” she said.

With Starks’ help, Casey expects to serve more than 100 meals to area veterans and their families on Veterans Day. Casey said she would encourage any area veteran to take part in the annual luncheon.

“There are quite a few restaurants in the area that offer free meals on this day, so we would love it if they chose one of our locations, because we would love to show our support for them,” she said.