BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT: Moore-Gonzalez

Published 2:06 pm Friday, November 5, 2021

By Submitted

Korbin Moore and Luis Gonzalez are the parents of a daughter, Marishka Gonzalez, of Eau Claire.

Marishka was born Oct. 31, 2021, at Spectrum Health Lakeland. She was born 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 18-and-three-fourths inches long.

Marishka has one brother Avaneko Gonzalez, 4.

Family includes maternal grandparent, Jennifer Edelberg, of Berrien Center; paternal grandparent, Dennis Moore, of Eau Claire; maternal great-grandparents, Bonnie Daisy, of Dowagiac, and David Edelberg, of Watervliet; paternal great-grandparents, Shirley and Eugene Sapp, of Berrien Center.

