Veggie Van coming to Niles

NILES — The Veggie Van, a mobile farmer’s market featuring locally grown, top-quality fruits and vegetables, will make its final stop of the season to offer free healthy foods and nutrition information from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Niles-Buchanan YMCA, located at 905 N. Front St., Niles. The event will be held drive-through style and participants should remain in their car to ensure proper social distancing. A total of 150 bags will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The goal of the program is to ensure that fruits and vegetables are available to people who otherwise have limited access to fresh produce. The Veggie Van is made possible through the generosity of Spectrum Health and the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids in partnership with Spectrum Health Lakeland and the YMCA of Greater Michiana.