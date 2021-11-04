Rosalie Kelly, of Dowagiac

July 23, 1943 — Nov. 1, 2021

Rosalie Ann “Rose” Kelly, of Dowagiac, passed away at 78 years old on Nov. 1, 2021. She was born to Arnold and Elma (Brant) Doberstein in Dowagiac, Michigan, on July 23, 1943.

Rosalie was a member of the Dowagiac community her entire life. She graduated from Dowagiac High School and was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. Rose loved baseball. She was a committed Chicago Cubs fan before the 2016 win, which she excitedly celebrated. She also enjoyed watching the South Bend Cubs with family and friends whenever she had the chance. Rose will be remembered for her fierce spirit and love for her family.

She is survived by her sons, Pat Kelly, of Eau Claire, and John (Rose) Kelly, of Niles; grandchildren Brendon and Kyle; great-grandchildren Olivia and Winter; her sister, Linda (John) Wanberg, of Niles; special nieces, Barb Chandler, of Buchanan, and Tanya (David) Berkowitz, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and many grand-nieces and nephews who loved their “Auntie.”

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Elma Doberstein.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 603 McCleary St., Dowagiac, with Rev. David Schmidt officiating. Burial will follow at Indian Lake Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends may visit Friday, Nov. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the St. John’s Lutheran Women’s Guild. Those wishing to sign Rose’s Memory Book online may do so at clarkchapel.com.