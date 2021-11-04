Leadership Accelerator Program moves to LMC

BENTON HARBOR — The Leadership Accelerator Program has a new home. Lake Michigan College announced it will now helm the professional development program at its Benton Harbor campus, beginning with the next class of Leadership Accelerator Academy scheduled to begin on Jan. 27, 2022.

Formed in 2015 by leaders from dozens of local, private, public and nonprofit organizations at Michigan’s Great Southwest Strategic Leadership Council, Leadership Accelerator is designed to develop leaders who will effectively grow, sustain, and lead local organizations and communities throughout Southwest Michigan.

“For 75 years, Lake Michigan College has provided the educational foundation for students who have gone on to become leaders throughout Southwest Michigan and beyond,” said LMC Dean, Career & Workforce Education Dr. Kenneth Flowers. “Stepping into this key role with the Leadership Accelerator Program is just another opportunity for LMC to help engage, empower and develop the next generation of leaders in our community.”

After its founding by Michigan’s Great Southwest Strategic Leadership Council, the Leadership Accelerator Program moved to Kinexus Group in 2019. It was driven by Kinexus and partners Spectrum Health Lakeland, United Way of Southwest Michigan, and The Strategic Leadership Council.

More than 140 leaders graduated from the program before it went on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program moves to Lake Michigan College, with continued support from Kinexus Group, Spectrum Health Lakeland, United Way of Southwest Michigan, and The Strategic Leadership Council. This shift, Flowers said, will include more virtual interaction utilizing LMC’s learning management system.

This program is designed as an individual journey focusing on personal evolution and professional development to promote engagement and leadership in the community. Future leaders will assess strengths, emotional intelligence, community perspectives, barriers to community success, communication skills and more.

Ideal candidates for Leadership Accelerator are individuals in high-impact roles and emerging or current leaders throughout our community seeking to increase their leadership capacity.

The next Leadership Accelerator Academy is scheduled from Jan. 27 to July 14, 2022, featuring 12 instructional sessions on Thursdays twice a month. Program sessions taught by a diverse group of local leaders will be held at LMC’s Benton Harbor Campus, 2755 E. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor. Included will be one trip to Lansing to connect with state legislators, tentatively scheduled for April 21, 2022. The cost of the program is $1,500. Participants receive a certificate upon completion.

Applications for the 2022 Accelerator class are now being accepted. To apply, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/community/leadership. All applications must be received by Dec. 6. Acceptance notifications will be sent out by Dec. 17.

For more information, contact Dr. Kenneth Flowers, Dean, Career & Workforce Education at (269) 927-4103 or flowers@lakemichigancollege.edu or Pam McVay, Director of Culture and Talent Success, at 269 927-8105 or mcvay@lakemichigancollege.edu.