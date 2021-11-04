Lakeland Medical Center ranked nationally for clinical quality, safety

ST. JOSEPH — Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph has been named one of the top 100 hospitals in the nation for medical excellence in heart failure treatment and stroke by CareChex Awards by Quantros which uses a comprehensive quality scoring system to compare inpatient quality performance across general, acute, and non-federal U.S. hospitals. CareChex Awards also recognized Lakeland Medical Center as one of the top 100 hospitals in the nation for Patient Safety in major bowel procedures.

Other notable recognitions include:

Medical Excellence: Top 10 percent in the nation for women’s health

Patient Safety: Top 10 percent in the nation for overall medical care, cardiac care, gastrointestinal care, heart failure treatment, major bowel procedures and orthopedic care

“We are proud to have been recognized with these high rankings from independent ratings companies such as CareChex as it demonstrates the dedication and commitment of our team members who work hard to deliver excellent outcomes every day and keep our patients safe,” said Kendall Troyer, vice president medical group and quality, Spectrum Health Lakeland. “It is an honor to be listed among the best of the best when it comes to medical excellence and patient safety.”

CareChex Awards by Quantros utilizes a peer-reviewed risk-adjustment methodology to measure rates of mortality, complications and readmissions more reliably — weighting and accounting for all the risk factors relating to a patient’s principal and secondary diagnosis, as well as other patient characteristics that may increase the probability for adverse clinical outcomes. These rankings do not include any self-reported data.