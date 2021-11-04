Donna J. Foster, of Dowagiac

Nov. 26, 1949 — Nov. 2, 2021

Donna J. Foster, 71, of Dowagiac, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at her home. A celebration of life service will be on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at noon, at Grace Apostolic Church, 47377 M-51, Decatur, with Pastor Midkiff officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Donna's family in c/o James Foster.

Donna was born on Nov. 26, 1949, to Jack Roberts & Louise Keller in Manila, Arkansas. She then moved to Dowagiac, where she graduated from Dowagiac High School and then continued her education at Southwest Michigan College where she earned a degree in accounting. In 2005, Donna married James Foster at Apostolic Lighthouse Church in Dowagiac. Donna worked in the accounting department at Lee Memorial Hospital for more than 25 years before retirement. Donna was a member of Grace Apostolic Lighthouse Church in Decatur. She enjoyed reading, singing, and most of all spending time with her family. Donna is survived by her husband James Foster, children, Andy (Quiana) Sandora of Delphi, Indiana, Angie (Jason) Clayton of Elkhart, Indiana, Katina (Mark) Price, of Dowagiac, and Brandon (LaDonna) Sandora, of Decatur; stepchildren, James Foster Jr., Rodney Foster, Ronald Foster, Donnie Foster, Brian Foster and Cindy Victors; 21 grandkids; many great-grandkids; stepmother Martha Roberts. Donna was preceded in death by her parents and grandson Darren Price.