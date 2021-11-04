Daniel Lee Bradley, of Niles

Nov. 28, 1938 — Nov. 3, 2021

Daniel Lee Bradley, 82, of Niles, was called home to the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, surrounded by family. On Nov. 28, 1938, Daniel Lee Bradley Sr. was born to James and Flora Bradley in Alachua, Florida.

Daniel served and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy and Reserves. Daniel worked at Clark and AM General prior to becoming an exceptional independent Carpenter. On Feb. 4, 1996, he married Barbara Goodman.

Preceding him in death was his wife, Barbara Goodman Bradley; parents, James and Flora Bradley; brothers, Joe Bradley, Roosevelt Bradley and Jimmie Bradley.

Daniel leaves to cherish his children, Yolanda Bradley, Daniel (Stacey) Bradley Jr., Julia Wells, Sheilah Hall, Lakeisha (Pete) Byrd, Xavier (Anais) Bradley, Tyrone Bradley, Torre (Tiauna) Goodman, Sharmara Wells, Tanya Bradley, along with 29 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, sister, Pearl Walden, and special friends, Carolyn Gary and Clensey Kyles.

Visitation for Daniel will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Burial will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Ft. Custer National Cemetery, Augusta, Michigan. Online condolences may be made at hovenfunerals.com.