Christmas at the Bonine House returns

VANDALIA — Due to Covid concerns, the Bonine House will be open for Christmas visitors from 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 15 to Dec. 12, rather than two weekends as in the past. The Victorian House, located at Penn Road and M-60 in Vandalia, is decorated by members of the Underground Railroad Society of Cass County and welcomes vaccinated, masked visitors to tour the decorated rooms, and go to the top of the tower for a lovely panoramic view. Signage and displays throughout the house tell the story of the Underground Railroad in Cass County, the Bonine family, and more. Christmas at the Bonine House has become a family tradition for many, and URSCC hopes families will gather for photos, friends will meet at the Bonine House, and passersby will stop in to experience a historic home all dressed up for Christmas. Cass County groups that want to carol on the Bonine House front porches can call Brenda Beadenkopf at (269) 845-0327 to schedule a performance time. More information about the Underground Railroad in Cass County and URSCC can be found on urscc.org.