Audrey Jean Hayden, of Cassopolis

July 26, 1934 — Oct. 29, 2021

Audrey Jean Hayden, 87, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

Her life began July 26, 1934, in Washington, Pennsylvania one of two daughters born to Harry and Jeanette Fulton. She married Richard Wallace Hayden, Jr. Dec. 27, 1958. After almost 63 years of marriage, he preceded her in death Nov. 18, 2020.

After Audrey’s early career as a school teacher in South Bend and having the three boys, she and Richard decided that a “stay at home mom” was the best option, as they built their new home in Buchanan and relocated. Quickly Audrey became active in the small country church down the road, Oronoko Methodist Church, where she served in various capacities more than 20-plus years, including playing the piano and organ for worship services, directing the children’s choir, leading the Christmas play and teaching Sunday School each week. She served several years in Cub Scouts with the boys, was in a quilting and knitting group and always “running the boys around” for various sports, band, or other activities. She continued this heart of servanthood when they moved to North Carolina, becoming very involved in local church music and choir, as well as many other organizations. She and Richard loved to travel the country, and had visited every U.S. State and Canadian providence with the motorhome, except Hawaii.

Audrey will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by three sons, Ronald (ElAyne) Hayden, of Cassopolis, Harry Hayden, of Buchanan, Alan (Stephanie) Hayden, of Guide Rock, Nebraska; six grandchildren, Rick (Jenna) Hayden, Cameron Hayden, Chelcie Hayden, Cody Hayden, Tyler Strobl, Kaycie Strobl; four great grandchildren, Henry Hayden, Samual Hayden, Lane Ruth, Dakota Ruth; sister, Marge Miller of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

The family will observe a private remembrance at this time but may hold a Memorial Service on a date and at a time to be announced.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.