Midwest Performance hosting USA Powerlifting Michigan State Championship this weekend
Published 2:06 pm Wednesday, November 3, 2021
NILES — Eleven members of the Midwest Performance Academy’s youth powerlifting team will be competing in the USA Powerlifting Michigan State Championship this weekend.
Midwest Performance Academy is hosting the state championships Saturday and Sunday at its venue located at 1720 Terminal Road in Niles.
Competition on both days will begin at 8 a.m. with a morning session. There will also be an afternoon session on both days starting at 2 p.m.
Award ceremonies will follow each session. The event will host more than 200 of the best powerlifters from throughout the state and all over the Midwest.
The Midwest Power Team will consist of:
- Michael Wright, Y3, 53kg
- Jake Iwaniak, Y3, 59kg
- Paul Hess III, T1, 74kg
- Colin Hess, T2, 93kg
- Chase Brawley, T1, 105kg
- Jeffrey Thomas, T2, 120kg
- Brian Soto, Jr., 120+ kg
- Faith Bartley, T1, 76kg
- Kaydence Jacobs, T1, 84kg
- Elizabeth Michelakis, T2, 84kg
- Sarah Hosinski, Open, 63kg
This event is a national qualifier for the 2022 USAPL High School/Teenage Nationals, the 2022 USAPL Collegiate/Junior Nationals and the 2022 USAPL Open/Masters Nationals. Lifters may set American records at this meet as well.