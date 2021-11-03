Midwest Performance hosting USA Powerlifting Michigan State Championship this weekend

NILES — Eleven members of the Midwest Performance Academy’s youth powerlifting team will be competing in the USA Powerlifting Michigan State Championship this weekend.

Midwest Performance Academy is hosting the state championships Saturday and Sunday at its venue located at 1720 Terminal Road in Niles.

Competition on both days will begin at 8 a.m. with a morning session. There will also be an afternoon session on both days starting at 2 p.m.

Award ceremonies will follow each session. The event will host more than 200 of the best powerlifters from throughout the state and all over the Midwest.

The Midwest Power Team will consist of:

Michael Wright, Y3, 53kg

Jake Iwaniak, Y3, 59kg

Paul Hess III, T1, 74kg

Colin Hess, T2, 93kg

Chase Brawley, T1, 105kg

Jeffrey Thomas, T2, 120kg

Brian Soto, Jr., 120+ kg

Faith Bartley, T1, 76kg

Kaydence Jacobs, T1, 84kg

Elizabeth Michelakis, T2, 84kg

Sarah Hosinski, Open, 63kg

This event is a national qualifier for the 2022 USAPL High School/Teenage Nationals, the 2022 USAPL Collegiate/Junior Nationals and the 2022 USAPL Open/Masters Nationals. Lifters may set American records at this meet as well.