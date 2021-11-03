Krush tryouts begin Sunday

Published 11:27 am Wednesday, November 3, 2021

By Submitted

NILES — The Krush Volleyball Club is hosting tryouts for the 2022 season starting Sunday at Krush Courts in Niles.

A second tryout will be Sunday, Nov. 14.

Tryouts for the 12 and under teams are from 9 to 11 a.m. Tryouts for 13U and 14U are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tryouts for 15U and 16U are from 1 to 3 p.m. Tryouts for 17U and 18U are from 3 to 5 p.m.

Krush Volleyball Club is a registered member of USA Volleyball and the AAU. For directions to Krush Courts may be found at krushvbc.com or email dennis.cooper@krushvbc.com.

