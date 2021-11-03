Indiana man injured in Mason Township crash

Published 3:04 pm Wednesday, November 3, 2021

By Submitted

MASON TOWNSHIP — An Indiana man was injured following a car crash and medical emergency in Mason Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that at approximately 5:36 p.m. Tuesday his office was called to investigate a personal injury crash near the intersection of Old M-205 and State Line Road in Mason Township.

According to deputies, investigation shows that Terry Cambrin, 67, of Osceola, was traveling north on Old M-205 when his vehicle left the roadway during a medical emergency and struck a utility pole. Cambrin was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting in this crash were SEPSA Fire and EMS and Edwardsburg Police Department.

