June 19, 1927 — Oct. 30, 2021

Barbara June Weeks passed away this past Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. She was 94. Barbara was born on June 19, 1927, in the home of her parents, the late Archibald and Myrta (Wolf) Coe in Grass Lake, Michigan.

Barbara is survived by her children, Nancy (Steve) Huffman, of Granger, Indiana, Cynthia (Richard) Mills, of Duluth, Georgia, and Donald Weeks, of Mishawaka, Indiana; grandchildren: Jennifer (Fraser) Coffeen, of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Cara (Steve) Reinbrecht, of Fishers, Indiana, Jacob (Lavinia) Mills, of Oklahoma, Christine and Corey Weeks, both of South Bend, Indiana; and five great-grandchildren: Simon, Carson, Jackson, Juliette, Harrison and Ella.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Ora; seven siblings; and grandchildren, Bret and Joshua Huffman.

Barbara and husband, Ora, were in the first group of married couples to graduate from Western Michigan University in 1949. She began her teaching career with high school, took 12 years off to stay home with her children, then went on to teach 3rd grade for more than 20 years for Edwardsburg Public Schools. She enjoyed reading and gave many book reviews. Barbara read and recorded books on tape for her sister when she was ill with ALS, as there were very few books on tape at that time. After teaching she volunteered to read to children in the pediatric ward of Memorial Hospital once a week.

Barbara and Ora lived on Eagle Lake, Michigan for 51 years. They enjoyed the lake with their children, grandchildren, relatives, and friends throughout the years. They took trips down the Mississippi River and the Rideau Canal, Canada in their boat the Barbara J during retirement. They also traveled a great deal throughout the United States, including Hawaii and Alaska.

Barbara traveled to Nepal for the first time with a friend. She went back with Ora and they did a hiking, white-water rafting, and elephant tour at a wild game preserve. They also took trips to Great Britain, the Netherlands, France, Russia and China.

Barbara’s faith was very important to her. She was always very active in the church.

She also enjoyed playing bridge and golfing.

A Memorial Service for Barbara will take place on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at the McGann Hay Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23, Granger, enter off Cherry Road, at 2:30 p.m. with visitation from 1-2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort PL. Mishawaka, IN 46545, or Unity of Michiana Spiritual Center, 52248 Laurel Road, South Bend, IN 46637.

