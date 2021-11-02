Two arrested following drug search in Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC — Two individuals were arrested Tuesday following a drug bust in Dowagiac.

The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team announced that on Tuesday detectives conducted a search warrant on an address in the 400 block of W. High Street in the city of Dowagiac on suspicion that the selling and use of illegal drugs were taking place.

Detectives detained four individuals at the residence. Upon searching the residence, detectives located methamphetamine, methamphetamine paraphernalia, evidence of methamphetamine sales, other narcotics and three firearms. A 44-year-old woman was arrested on the charge of possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. A 41-year-old man was arrested on the charge of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. Detectives are submitting charges to the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office on other occupants of the residence.

The suspects’ names are being withheld pending arraignment on the charges.

Assisting agencies included the Dowagiac Police Department and Cass County Felony Detectives. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked by police to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1 (800) 462-9328 or contact the sheriff’s office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at ccso.info.