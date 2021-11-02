Niles Township recommends hiring of new DPW employee

NILES TOWNSHIP — Among a light agenda of business for the Niles Township Board of Trustees Monday evening was the recommendation of a new Department of Public Works employee.

During its regularly scheduled the board recommended the hiring of Kyle Jordan to fill the role of DPW field technician. Should Jordan accept the offer, he would replace Jason Antus, who resigned effective Oct. 5.

The township has been searching for a field technician since a Sept. 28 special meeting. At an Oct. 25 special meeting, the board interviewed two candidates for the role, one of which was Jordan. Treasurer Jim Ringler said that while both candidates were strong, Jordan was the recommended hire due to his existing certifications.

“The advantages we feel with Kyle Jordan is that he already had experience field,” Ringler said. “That’s a tremendous advantage.”

In addition to Jordan’s hiring, Ringler recommended that the board increase the field technician’s on-call pay by $100 per week, bringing the on-call pay to $300 per week. Ringler said the increase was needed in order to properly compensate employees for the inconvenience of working an on-call shift, which requires the worker to remain within 15 minutes of the township hall in case of a call.

“These guys are fluctuating every other week on call,” Ringler said. “It puts tremendous limitations on what they can do, what they can drink, where they can go. It really ties them down.”

Ringler said the increase in pay would make the compensation fairer and help attract workers to the township.

The resolution was approved unanimously by all present board members. Trustees Herschel Hoese and Chris Vella were absent.