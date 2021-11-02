Mart Dye Jr., of Dowagiac

March 30, 1958 — Oct. 30, 2021

Mart L. “Marty” Dye, Jr., 63, of Dowagiac, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at his home.

Per Marty’s wishes, cremation has taken place and his ashes will be scattered in the Pacific ocean. Family will celebrate him privately. Memorial contributions in Marty’s name may be made to Hidden Acres Save Haven, Dowagiac. Those wishing to share a memory of Marty online may do so at clarkch.com.

Marty was born March 30, 1958, in Topeka, Kansas to Sally (Atkinson) Dye, and Mart Dye Sr. He graduated from Brandywine High cShool then joined and served his country in the United States Navy. The Navy prepared Marty for a career as an electronics technician with Hughes Aircraft, Hess Engineering, PSI Group, and eventually retirement from National Prescort INC., as the East Coast representative. On March 28, 2005, he married, Julie Overton in Las Vegas. Marty’s hobbies were fishing, traveling, exploring other cultures and studying biblical archaeology. He valued friendships and experiences over material things; in that manner, he was a rich man. His spirit of selflessness, generosity and sense of humor will be remembered and his friends will smile when they recall the countless “Marty stories.”

He is survived by his parents, Mart and Sally Dye; loving wife, Julie Dye; children, Sara Dye, of Orange, California, John Dye, of Ohio, Marshall Dye, of Seattle, Washington, Adam Dye, of California; bonus daughter, Natalie Gillespie,, of Kalamazoo; sister, Rhonda Dye Rankel; grandchildren, Amy Dye and Carter Gillespie; and beloved dog, Anubis.