Union man injured in hit and run crash

PORTER TOWNSHIP — A Union man was airlifted to the hospital following a hit and run crash, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reported that at 12:04 a.m. Sunday, his office responded to the area of Sunset Boulevard and Terrie Shore Road in Porter Township for a reported hit and run crash. Upon arriving on scene, emergency services located a 28-year-old Union resident, Richard Mroz, on the side of the roadway. Mroz was transported via Air Care to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries.

Deputies were later able to locate the involved vehicle at a residence and were able to identify the driver, a 58-year-old male from White Pigeon. The name of the driver is being withheld pending arraignment on the charges.

Seat belt use is unknown and intoxicating substances may have been a factor in the crash, according to deputies.

Assisting agencies included SEPSA EMS and Air Care.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked by police to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1 (800) 462-9328.