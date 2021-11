NILES — Food assistance on wheels is coming to a Niles Church.

The Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry, which provides fresh produce to area families in need, will be hosting a drive-thru food giveaway at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 601 Ferry St., Niles. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, contact Beverly Woodson, (269) 683-3813.