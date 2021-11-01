Katrinka Bell

July 13, 1954 — Oct. 24, 2021

It is with great sadness and heartache that the family of Katrinka Ann Bell lost a daughter and a sister to a lifelong illness. Katrinka’s life began July 13, 1954. At that time, she lived in Calvin Township. At the age of ten, her parents, Curtis Lee, Jr. and Julia Ann Bell moved to the Village of Cassopolis, Michigan. Katrinka was 67, when she passed on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

Katrinka was a talented crafter. She enjoyed sewing or crocheting purses and blankets. She worked with ceramics and made many cards for birthdays and holidays. Katrinka enjoyed being a home body.

Katrinka will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her mother, Julia Bell, of Cassopolis; two sisters, Donita (Dwayne) Curry, of Cassopolis, Kenya (Dewayne) Mitchell, of South Bend, Indiana; one brother, Antwan (Julie) Bell, of South Haven; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Curtis Lee Bell, Jr. and one brother, Lorenzo Bell.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.