Gospel singer to host concert at Niles church

NILES — John Schindler, gospel singer, will be in concert at First Baptist Church, 1446 E. Main St., Niles, at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.

Schindler’s music and evangelism ministry has taken him throughout much of the U.S., Canada and overseas. A baritone, he has recorded 13 albums including the most recently released, “Calvary Covers It All.”

Schindler grew up in Liberia, West Africa, a son of missionary parents. He has often

gone back to Liberia and other nearby countries for evangelistic ministry there. His

physician father was the founder of the ELWA Hospital at Radio Station ELWA [Eternal

Love Winning Africa].

A graduate of Trinity Evangelical Divinity School and Taylor University, Schindler served as a church-planting pastor in Wisconsin. During his seminary training, he taught one year as a short-term missionary with SIM International at the Evangelical Church of West Africa Bible College in Kagoro, Nigeria.

He said his heart’s desire is to see people from all backgrounds come to faith in Christ.