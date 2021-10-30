PUCKETT: God…remember him?

It might be a good idea to revisit the concept of God. Not gods, but the One, The Almighty Creator God. Psalm 100 declares, “It is He who has made us and not we ourselves.”

You may ask, “Why now?”

You must admit that things are a bit scary right now. You may have heard the phrase, “going to hell in a hand basket.” That phrase originated in the Gold Rush when miners would be lowered into the dig in a basket tied to a rope supported by other miners. The depth of a mine was dark, scary, and dangerous. Our culture and way of life is certainly in such a downward spiral that we must confess it is hellish.

Remember God; yes! Psalm 9:17 warns, “The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all the nations that forget God.” Our society has done all it can to erase all vestiges of God and moral responsibility from the scene.

In the Bible (in the Old Testament), there is the account of Almighty God choosing a people for Himself through Abraham. God chose these people and promised to bless them immensely, with the idea that, through these people, all the world would see the reality of God, His power, and His good will toward those who would follow Him with all their heart.

God led these people — His people — on a journey through the wilderness of Sinai. There were more than a million of these people. They lived very orderly in tents, neatly arranged around the house of God (i.e., the Tabernacle), which was placed in the middle of the camp. God led His people with a cloud by day and a pillar of fire by night. God protected and provided for His people as long as they walked in His ways.

On one occasion, the people decided to go their own way and sinned against God. Moses was the leader, and he was instructed by God to move God’s tent outside the camp. God would no longer dwell in their midst.

This story is told in the book of Exodus, chapter 33. There was truly a holy hush at this time.

The people were told to strip off their ornaments, which was the jewelry and things they wore to have identity. The people stood in their tent doors and mourned their condition. They realized they could not go on without God. Without God, it was too dangerous.

We have certainly departed from God’s ways. We are living in dangerous times. It might be time to strip ourselves of some worldly ways and trinkets, remember God, and mourn in our tents.

All God wants is to be God in our lives!