Feb. 6, 1940 — Sept. 7, 2021

Richard Irving Parker passed away peacefully in Chandler, Arizona on Sept. 7, 2021, at the age of 81.

He was born Feb. 6, 1940, in Niles, Michigan, to Raymond and Viola Parker. He was in the Class of 1959 at Niles High School. Richard worked at Lork’s bakery in Niles, Melt-O-Way bakery in Roseland, Indiana, Garden City Fan in Niles, and K&M Fabricating in Cassopolis, Michigan, where he retired. He always made time to go duck and deer hunting until a short time after retiring, he and his wife, Gloria, moved to Arizona City, Arizona, where he spent his days watching NASCAR, the Fighting Irish and fishing on the lake behind his home.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria, of 58 years; his son, Steven (Lisa Lamb); grandchildren, Jennifer Rickert, June (Adam) Allport, Ethan (Jessica Hauxwell) Rickert, Dr. Stephanie Park; great-grandson, Caleb Allport; sisters-in-law, Pat Parker, Doris Womack and numerous nieces and nephews.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Viola and Raymond Parker Sr.; brothers, Raymond (Marilyn) Parker Jr., Robert Parker, Ralph “Pork” Parker; sisters, Gladys Marie Parker, Patricia (Ralph) Webb and Charlotte (Paul) Beal.

The family gives their deepest appreciation for the exceptional care from the Arizona City Fire Department, first responders, doctors and nurses in the Casa Grande ER, UMC-Phoenix ICU, Valiant Hospice and Palliative Care and all those who cared for him in his last days at Highland Assisted Living.

A celebration of life will be held at the Evangelical Methodist Church, 14350 South Overfield Road, Arizona City, Arizona on Nov. 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard’s name to Valiant Hospice and Palliative Care (valianthospice.com), your local hospice organization or the cancer foundation of your choice.