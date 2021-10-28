Maynor Omar Hernandez-Ortega, of Dowagiac

March 18, 2003 — Oct. 22, 2021

Maynor Omar Hernandez-Ortega, 18, of Dowagiac, passed away Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Holy Maternity of Mary Catholic Church, 210 N. Front St., Dowagiac. Burial followed at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends visited with the family on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Clark Chapel, 405 Center St. Dowagiac with a Prayer service held at 7 p.m.

Maynor was born March 18, 2003, in Los Angeles, California to Oscar Sanchez and Olegaria Ortega. He graduated from Dowagiac High School in 2021. Maynor was known as a hard and loyal worker; he worked construction and roofing after high school. Maynor enjoyed sports and loved to play basketball and soccer. Most of all he loved his family and will be greatly missed.

Maynor is survived by his parents, Oscar Sanchez and Olegaria Ortega; and siblings, Samantha Lucero, Maria Sanchez, Gala Sanchez, Sabina Sanchez, Jimena Sanchez and Moises Hernandez.