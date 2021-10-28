Local businesses donate to allow Berrien County Sheriff’s Office to purchase drone

BERRIEN COUNTY — On Wednesday, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office recognized three local businesses that donated funds for the Sheriff’s Office to purchase an additional drone. Representatives from LeValley Chevrolet-Buick-GMC, Lane Automotive and Orchard Hill Sanitary Landfill were present to be recognized.

These three local businesses partnered to provide the funding needed for the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office to purchase an Autel EVO II Dual unmanned drone. The EVO II is equipped with high-resolution thermal camera in a compact platform. It is able to collect and provide two image sets at once with the use of both thermal and visible imagery.

This is the second drone that has been added to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office has been able to apprehend seven individuals using this technology and it also helps with locating missing persons and collecting evidence at traffic crashes and crime scenes.

“We are extremely fortunate to have generous businesses that are willing to partner with our agency to help us acquire tools like this,” said Sheriff Paul Bailey.