Daily Data: Thursday, Oct. 28

Published 11:17 am Thursday, October 28, 2021

By Staff Report

VOLLEYBALL

Pink Quad

At Dowagiac

Dowagiac Match Scores

Dowagiac d. Coloma 25-10, 25-12

Dowagiac d. Bridgman 22-25, 25-20, 15-10

Dowagiac d. Marcellus 25-13, 25-23

 

Individual Statistics

Kills

Megan Davis 28, Caleigh Wimberley 24, Riley Stack 14, Abbey Dobberstein 6, Maggie Weller 5, Alanah Smith 3, Emma Allen 2, Lyla Elrod 1

Blocks

Dobberstein 3, Stack 1

Digs

Wimberley 16, Khloie Goins 9, Dobberstein 9, Stack 8, Brooklyn Smith 6, Davis 5, Weller 5, Allen 1, Alanah Smith 1

Aces

Brooklyn Smith 15, Wimberley 9, Davis 4, Stack 3, Goins 3, Dobberstein 2

Assists

Brooklyn Smith 36, Stack 29, Alanah Smith 3, Wimberley 1, Davis 1

Varsity record: Dowagiac 24-13-6

 

BRANDYWINE 3, MICHIGAN LUTHERAN 0

At Niles

Match Score

Brandywine d. Michigan Lutheran 25-14, 25-17, 25-14

 

Individual Statistics

Aces

Kadence Brumitt 5, Haley Scott 2, Elizabeth Stockdale 2, Ellie Knapp 2

Blocks

Brumitt 2, Kallie Solloway 2, Scott 1, Julia Babcock 1

Kills

Brumitt 8, Stockdale 6, Scott 4

Assists

Knapp 9, Stockdale 8

Digs

Stockale 12, Burmitt 10, Olivia Laurita 9, Ellie Knapp 9

Varsity record: Brandywine 28-15-4

JV Results: Brandywine d. Michigan Lutheran 25-7, 25-14

More News

Local teams kickoff playoffs Friday night

Maynor Omar Hernandez-Ortega, of Dowagiac

Mark E. Myers, of Dowagiac

Rev. R. Allan Poage, of Niles

Print Article