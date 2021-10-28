Daily Data: Thursday, Oct. 28
Published 11:17 am Thursday, October 28, 2021
VOLLEYBALL
Pink Quad
At Dowagiac
Dowagiac Match Scores
Dowagiac d. Coloma 25-10, 25-12
Dowagiac d. Bridgman 22-25, 25-20, 15-10
Dowagiac d. Marcellus 25-13, 25-23
Individual Statistics
Kills
Megan Davis 28, Caleigh Wimberley 24, Riley Stack 14, Abbey Dobberstein 6, Maggie Weller 5, Alanah Smith 3, Emma Allen 2, Lyla Elrod 1
Blocks
Dobberstein 3, Stack 1
Digs
Wimberley 16, Khloie Goins 9, Dobberstein 9, Stack 8, Brooklyn Smith 6, Davis 5, Weller 5, Allen 1, Alanah Smith 1
Aces
Brooklyn Smith 15, Wimberley 9, Davis 4, Stack 3, Goins 3, Dobberstein 2
Assists
Brooklyn Smith 36, Stack 29, Alanah Smith 3, Wimberley 1, Davis 1
Varsity record: Dowagiac 24-13-6
BRANDYWINE 3, MICHIGAN LUTHERAN 0
At Niles
Match Score
Brandywine d. Michigan Lutheran 25-14, 25-17, 25-14
Individual Statistics
Aces
Kadence Brumitt 5, Haley Scott 2, Elizabeth Stockdale 2, Ellie Knapp 2
Blocks
Brumitt 2, Kallie Solloway 2, Scott 1, Julia Babcock 1
Kills
Brumitt 8, Stockdale 6, Scott 4
Assists
Knapp 9, Stockdale 8
Digs
Stockale 12, Burmitt 10, Olivia Laurita 9, Ellie Knapp 9
Varsity record: Brandywine 28-15-4
JV Results: Brandywine d. Michigan Lutheran 25-7, 25-14