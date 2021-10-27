Niles Nitro wins Boo Bash championship

Published 10:47 am Wednesday, October 27, 2021

By Staff Report

In front from left: Tessa Deering, Mia Branam, Rebecca Guernsey, Addie Wilson; second row: Coach Christina Carpenter, Carlee Cady, Maddie Whitman, Bree Behnke, Emma Schell, Marlie Carpenter, Coach Mike Behnke. (Submitted photo)

NILES — The Niles Nitro 14U travel softball team finished up its fall season last weekend in Potterville by winning the Boo Bash championship with a 5-0 record.

In pool play on Saturday, the Nitro beat the Owosso Fastpitch 14U 11-3 and the Michigan Sabercats 11-2. With two pool wins, the Nitro earned the No. 1 seed from its pool to start bracket play on Sunday.

In bracket play, Niles defeated Inter-Lakes Pride 14U 14-0 and then beat Michigan Impact 14U 13-6 in the semifinals to set up a rematch with the Sabercats. In the championship final, the Nitro beat the Sabercats 7-3.

For the fall season, Niles played in two tournaments and finished with a record of 9-1 with a runner-up finish and a championship finish.

The team consists of players from Dowagiac, Hartford, Decatur, Granger and Middlebury.

 

More News

Dowagiac woman injured in Jefferson Township crash

SMC women’s team preparing for NJCAA Regional in Lansing Saturday

City of Niles to host public forum regarding allowing marijuana facilities downtown

Dowagiac Housing Commission to open Section 8 voucher program waiting list

Print Article